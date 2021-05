(WFRV) – Appleton Singer/Songwriter Michael Grabner has a new single out.

This talented musician has a unique sound rooted in Country, Folk, and a little Rock n’ Roll. He played his newest single, “Restart” on Local 5 Live.

Catch Michael and other talented local musicians at Time Community Theatre June 25, 7 – 10 pm.

For all the latest music from Michael head to michealgrabnermusic.com.