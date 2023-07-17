(WFRV)- Bryan Lee was a blind man from Two Rivers that could play the blues unlike any other. From changing guitar strings while playing it to his amazing vocals Bryan Lee was truly the Braille Blues Daddy. Unfortunately, in 2020 Bryan Lee passed away.

On July 22nd, Two Rivers will have the Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival. This festival runs from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an amazing lineup consisting of Matthew Curry, Brandon Santitni, and the Lil’ Davy Max Band.

Lil’ Davy Max stopped on Local 5 Live today to talk about his experience in the Blues. He also gave our great hosts a try at the Harmonica. He jammed out to a couple of his most popular songs.

For more information about the Bryan Lee Memorial Blues Festival head to tworiversmainstreet.com/events/two-rivers/main-street/bryan-lee-memorial-blues-festival/ to learn more about the Lil’ Davy Max Band head to Facebook and search for Lil’ Davy Max.