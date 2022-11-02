(WFRV) – Tour downtown De Pere while shopping, and supporting local businesses.

Tina from Definitely De Pere stopped by Local 5 Live along with Brittany from Grace Mae Designs to give details on the popular Sip and Shop Event.

Details from definitelydepere.org:

Date: Friday, November 11

Time: 4:00 – 8:00 pm

Details: Sip and shop your way through downtown De Pere!

Sip & Shop Wine Walk features select wine samples, light bites, and special deals at a variety of downtown De Pere shops and boutiques. Enjoy an unforgettable night of shopping, wine, merriment, and exploring all that downtown De Pere has to offer.

Tickets: The cost to attend is $20.00 and includes sips, snacks, and exclusive in-store discounts at local retailers. Tickets can be purchased in advance online, at the Definitely De Pere office located at 117 N Wisconsin St, or call (920) 403-0337. Only 200 tickets available.

Check-In: Check-in will take place at the Definitely De Pere office, 117 N Wisconsin St. (inside the Studebaker building across from Seroogy’s), beginning at 3:45 pm the night of the event. Please be prepared to show your ID to receive your wine tasting/coupon card and wristband. Must be 21+ to participate in the wine sampling.

PURCHASE TICKET

November 2022 Participating Businesses | Businesses added daily

Art Connective, 353 R Main Ave (back entrance) | 15% off all gifts

Expressions Photography Studio, 375 Main Ave | $5 off a $50 gift card; $15 off a $100 gift card; Pop-up market showcasing local vendors

Fancy Treasures, 307 Reid St | Free ornament with purchase

Grace Mae, 327 Main Ave (back entrance) | TBA

hey, daisy!, 124 N Broadway | Free gift with purchase of $50 or more

Market Street Boutique, 117 N Wisconsin St | TBA

One of One Gallery, 365 Main Ave | Receive a $10 eGift card with any in-store purchase of $25 or more

Paintin’ Pottery, 520 George St | Free ornaments with purchase of a $35 gift certificate ($42 value)

The Puddle Duck, 124 N Broadway | Free gift with purchase

ReDesign & Consign, 622 George St | Pick an ornament for a surprise discount; Receive a free dip knife from Mudpie when you spend $50 or more; Enter to win a faux fur throw when you spend $100 or more

Rock & Body Shop, 609 George St | Discount on tumbled rocks and jewelry

SmithMaker Artisan Co., 116 N Broadway | 20% off purchase over $100

Studio Rouge, 407 Main Ave | Free gift with purchase over $30; Enter to win a free Christmas print

Sweet Willow Herbal Co-Op, 327 Main Ave | Buy 3 bars of any soap, get 4th free; Buy 3 gift sized teas, get 4th free; Purchase any 2 tea canisters, get 3rd free (member special only)