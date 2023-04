MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – It’s not just a place to prepare food. The kitchen is a place to gather and now you can see five of them, beautifully designed, during a tour in the Fox Valley.

Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society invites you to their Kitchen Tour on Thursday, April 27th from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Enjoy demonstrations, bites, and sips. This is a direct benefit for the Neenah-Menasha Emergency Society. For tickets and more information head to nmesociety.org.