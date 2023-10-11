(WFRV)- Six Turtles Boutique is returning to its roots and transitioning to an online storefront.

In this segment, Lauren Ries from Six Turtles Boutique discusses why she made this decision and how they are still helping the community.

You can save on in-store items at home. When you head to their website, you can receive 35% off items under the “in-store tab” when you use the code WFRV.

You can also shop in person at the Sheboygan boutique and enjoy discounts of up to 70%.

Six Turtles Boutique is located at 833 Pennsylvania Avenue in Sheboygan.

For more information, head to sixturtlesboutique.com.