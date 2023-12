(WFRV)- It is time to “crack the whip” at Skaters EDGE in Grand Chute.

Burn some energy as you skate around the rink at this fun location. Enjoy special events like the all-night skate on December 23rd starting at 10 p.m.

Skaters EDGE is located at 5714 Integrity Way in Grand Chute.

For more information, head to skatersedgerr.com.