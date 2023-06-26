(WFRV)- Groovy skates over in Neenah.

The Plaza & Globe Coffee offers a totally tubular experience that will send you back to the 80s. You can roller skate in The Plaza and when you get tired, relax in the amazing Globe Coffee connected to the rink.

Globe Coffee sells great drink options. From regular coffee to a Frappe, you will find the coffee choice you love.

From breakfast to dinner, Globe Coffee has you covered. With an amazing Flatbread Pizza that is sure to please and a breakfast burrito filled with top ingredients, it’s easy to see why Globe Coffee is the perfect choice.

For more information head to their Facebook page at The Plaza & Globe Coffee.