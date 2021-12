(WFRV) – Local musician Slayder Smet returned to the area after a Nationwide tour as part of the Revival and Relapse Tour with Nashville recording artist Robert Hunter.

He has since started the Slayder Smet Band along with friend and musician Josh Fields. You can catch them live along with The Sinner and The Saint, and Sherry Lane at the Lyric Room on January 22.

Tickets are $8, get more information on their Facebook page.