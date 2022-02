(WFRV) – You’ve likely heard of CSA, or Community Supported Agriculture and this week is designated to celebrate these producers and learning more about how a CSA supports them and brings fresh products to the community.

General Manager of the Slo Farmers Co-Op – which stands for Sustainable, Local, Organic – Melissa Weyland spoke to Local 5 Live with a closer look at how the co-op works.

Get in touch online at slofarmersco-op.com and follow on Facebook.