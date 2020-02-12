(WFRV) —

SLOW COOKER TATER TOT CASSEROLE

Yield: 8 servings

Ingredients:

Olive oil

1 lb. lean ground beef

1 white onion, chopped

1 (15 oz.) can low sodium black beans, drained and rinsed

1 cup frozen corn kernels

1 cup salsa

1 (4 oz.) can diced green chiles, drained

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 (10 oz.) can enchilada sauce

1 (16 oz.) pkg. frozen tater tots

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Fresh cilantro, for garnish

Nonfat plain Greek yogurt, for garnish

Directions:

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add ground beef and onion and cook until beef is browned, about 5 to 10 minutes. Drain excess fat and remove from heat.

Add black beans, corn, salsa, green chiles, chili powder, cumin, garlic powder and enchilada sauce and stir to combine.

Coat the inside of a slow cooker with cooking spray or line with a slow cooker liner. Add the ground beef mixture, then top with tater tots. Cover and cook on low for 3-4 hours, adding cheese during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Garnish with cilantro and Greek yogurt if desired and serve.

Per Serving: Calories 360, Total Fat 16g (Saturated 6g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 50mg, Sodium 1030mg, Total Carbohydrate 33g (Dietary Fiber 6g, Total Sugars 6g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 21g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 10%, Iron 15%, Potassium 15%