(WFRV) – There’s a rapid program helping you to learn new skills.

Local 5 Live visited NWTC with more on their Micro-Credentials program, where they target in-demand skills that can help you thrive in a current job, or be qualified for a new one.

Details from nwtc.edu/micro-credentials:

Small credentials. Big benefits.

Micro credentials are small (smaller than a certificate, diploma, or degree), flexible, and highly-focused programs with big benefits. Designed for today’s learners who want results right now, micro credentials quickly provide:

Specific, in-demand skills that can lead to a new job, career advancement, or a change in your career field.

that can lead to a new job, career advancement, or a change in your career field. Recognition for your mastery of a skill or capability, allowing you to stand out from others in your profession.

allowing you to stand out from others in your profession. Stackable credentials that provide a pathway to a degree. Credits never expire, so you can come back and complete a certificate, diploma, or degree – whenever it’s right for you.

If you would like to learn more about our new micro credentials, please contact: microcred@nwtc.edu