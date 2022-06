(WFRV) – Independent film ‘Small Town Wisconsin’ hits theaters locally this Friday.

The film’s Director, Niels Mueller spoke to Local 5 Live with more on the film, shooting it locally and how it has made a name in the film festival scene.

See the trailer for Small Town Wisconsin here.

See the film locally this Friday, June 10 in Green Bay at Bay Park Square and Green Bay East. In Appleton, at Hollywood Cinema.