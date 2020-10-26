‘Smashing Pumpkins’ recipe from Amanda Cupcake

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live celebrated National Pumpkin Day with a local business offering some sweet treats.

Amanda with The Amanda Cupcake shows us a recipe for ‘Smashing Pumpkins’ how you can shop and support local.

Smashing Pumpkins recipe by: Amanda Cupcake

Ingredients:

-Orange candy melts (can be found at local cake decorating stores or in cake decorating aisle in craft stores)

-Mini bundt pan silicone mold or mini pumpkin silicone mold pans

-Sour gummy worms

-Parchment paper lined cookie sheets (2-3)

-Edible glitter sprinkles

-Reese’s pieces or other candies

-Wooden mallet tool

-Charcuterie or cutting board

-Plate or warm pan / griddle on stove

Instructions:

Cover surface or cookie sheets with parchment paper. Set cooling rack on top of parchment lined counter/cookie sheets.

Melt your orange candy melts in microwave proof bowl. Stir in 15 second increments until smooth and pourable.

2. Fill the molds. Immediately scoop melted candy melts into each mini bundt pan/mini pumpkin mold. Fill to the top of each mold. Once each mold is full, tip the entire silicone mold pan upside down on top of the cooling rack and shake the pan gently, let the excess orange candy melt drip down onto the parchment paper. You want enough candy melt to drip out of each mold so that it is hollow inside, kind of like a bowl, so that later the sprinkles will fit inside the mold.

3. Flip mold right side up and scrape any excess candy melt off the very top of the silicone pan. Place the silicone pan in the refrigerator and let set for 20 minutes.

4. Remove the orange candy pumpkins from the mold. Once the candy melts harden, gently peel the pumpkins out of the molds.

5. Melt the edges of the pumpkins. Using a hot plate that’s been warmed in the microwave, or a warm pan on the stove, pick up each half of the candy pumpkin and place the edges on the warm surface, just until the edges melt. This cleans the edges of the pumpkin halves so the pumpkins will neatly stick together.

6. Fill. Fill bottom half of pumpkin with desired sprinkles and treats. Pick up the other half of a candy pumpkin and place the open edges on a warm plate or pan. While it is still warm and melty, push the two sides together to seal.

7. Decorate. Using fondant or candy (be creative!) make the eyes and the mouth for the pumpkin. Cut green pieces of sour gummy worms into stem shapes for the top of the pumpkins. Using candy melts as glue, stick the face and stems onto the candy pumpkins. Let set.

8. Smash. Set candy pumpkin on cutting board. Using a wooden mallet, smash candy pumpkin and watch the edible glitter and Reese’s pieces fly through the air. Pick up the pieces from cutting/charcuterie board and enjoy a treat!

For more amazing recipes and ideas, head to theamandacupcake.com.