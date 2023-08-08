(WFRV)- Calling all cigar enthusiasts! Smoke on the Water returns the the Wisconsin Maritime Museum on Thursday, August 10th.

Smoke on the Water allows you to smoke on the top deck of the Wisconsin Maritime Museum. The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Ticket Prices: $100 for museum members, or $120 for non-members.

Use your event punch card for any combination of 5 extraordinary libations and cigars:

Local craft beers – All your favorite area breweries have specially selected brews for this event.

Luxury bourbon tasting – We’ll have professionals here to introduce you to new and unique selections you won’t find anywhere else.

A large variety of cigars – with experts on hand to help you select the perfect stogie.

Courthouse Pub’s unparalleled catering with a curated event menu.

Each attendee will receive a commemorative 2023 highball glass filled with area goodies.

You will find the Wisconsin Maritime Museum at 75 Maritime Drive in Manitowoc.

For more information head to wisconsinmaritime.org.