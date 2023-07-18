(WFRV)- Misfit Mutts Dog Rescue and Hotel Northland are teaming up to find dogs a home.

Barks and Bites is a pet adoption event that is fun for the whole family. With complimentary food and non-alcoholic beverages, plus a fun “Smooch the Pooch” kissing booth. Dogs of all breeds, ages, and sizes will be looking for their new forever home.

Barks and Bites will be at Hotel Northland at 304 North Adams Street from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow July 19th.

For more information head to downtowngreenbay.com.