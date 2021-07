(WFRV) – They’ve been rocking snow in the middle of summer since 1937.

This cool event is happening in Two Rivers and Tony Sachse joined Local 5 Live with details on this music extravaganza.

Admission to Two Rivers Snowfest is free and is happening July 23 – 25. There are two venues, Walsh Field and Neshota Park. Check out the full schedule of events at trsnowfest.org.