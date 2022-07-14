(WFRV) – The forecast is for sunshine – except for next weekend in Two Rivers when the long-standing tradition of Snowfest returns.

Jeff Sachse and Kris Anderson visited Local 5 Live with details this year’s festival along with Rachelle from Blue Suede Foods with the low down on the food.

Snowfest 2022 is Friday – Sunday July 22 – 24 at Neshotah Park in Two Rivers. For details, head to trsnowfest.org and on Facebook.

Another popular part of Snowfest is the music! Local musician Riley Haupt also joined Local 5 Live today with a musical preview of Snowfest. For the latest on Riley, head to rileyhaupt.com.