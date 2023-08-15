(WFRV)- Go fly a Kite with the Soar on the Shore Kite & Beach Festival.

Watch professionals as they soar giant show kites and compete in competitions. Make crafts, enjoy a scavenger hunt, fly your own kite, and more.

Cannon Firing and maritime history open chat with Bob Desh, former Director of the Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay, will happen at 11:30 a.m.

Make sure to keep an eye on the sky for the Kite candy drop. This is scheduled for 1 p.m., but make sure to look at Facebook for any updates.

This event will take place on Saturday, August 19th at Crescent Beach in Algoma at 11 a.m. till 4 p.m.

For more information head to visitalgomawi.com.