Sole Burner 5k Run/Walk: Fighting Cancer one mile at a time – August 21

(WFRV) – With a little running and inspiration, people are coming together locally to fight cancer during this year’s Sole Burner.

Cindy from the American Cancer Society visited Local 5 Live along with 2021’s Honorary Survivor, Laura Starfeldt with details on this year’s event and how you can participate.

The Sole Burner 5k Run/Walk is August 21, there are several options, the best place to head to for details is soleburner.org.

From SoleBurner.org:

JOIN THE MOVEMENT!

Join the fight against cancer at the Sole Burner 5K Walk/Run, as we rally together to HONOR, CELEBRATE and REMEMBER loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. For 39 years, thousands of Sole Burner participants and volunteers have come together and raised over $7.2 million to save lives from cancer. The Sole Burner 5K Walk/Run continues to be more than just an event – it’s a movement, a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers and running enthusiast who believe that the future can be free from the pain and suffering caused by cancer.

At this family friendly event participants are encouraged to join as an individual or form a team with your family, church, school, club or company.

• Benefiting the American Cancer Society

• 39th annual event

• Sole Burner participants have raised over $7.2

• Fundraising goal for 2021 is $180,000

• Events include a timed 5K Run, self timed 5K Walk, and Virtual 5K

• Family Friendly Event

• People can participate as an individual or team