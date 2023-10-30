(WFRV)- Step back in time and join Morgan Martin and family at Hazelwood Historic House for a night of spooky Victorian entertainment.

Hazelwood Clue invites guests to participate and interact with the Phrenologist, the Spiritualist, and the Taro Card Reader. While the evening starts with innocent fun, tragedy strikes. Although the party is not over, you must solve a Clue-inspired mystery and find the murderer.

Hazelwood Clue is November 2nd and 3rd. Tickets are $20 per person ($15 for members).

For more information, head to browncohistoricalsoc.org.