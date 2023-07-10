(WFRV)- Sometimes you hit an animal with your vehicle and need help with the costs, but you don’t want your premiums to go up. Should you make a claim?

Tusler Law is here to help you with getting your money when you deserve it. They do suggest talking with your insurance company first, by making a claim.

If Tusler Law can’t help you, they will refer another firm so that you leave happy with the response.

Tusler Law is located at 207 West College Avenue in Appleton. Give them a call at (920)-749-0400.

For more information head to tuslerlaw.com.