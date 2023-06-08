(WFRV)- Future 15 is an award handed out to companies in the Fox Cities. This award is given out to people who are under the age of 40, work in the Fox Cities, excel in their profession and positively influence the quality of life in the valley. The Fox Cities Chamber wanted to take a moment to applaud all the recipients.

This year they had a lot of recipients including Mckenzie Clemons. She is the Business Development Executive of McClone.

McClone helps businesses with their financial side. They help with insurance, HR Outsourcing, and much more.

For more information head to foxcitieschamber.com.