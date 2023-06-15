(WFRV)- Gadgets are cool, but sometimes your dad just wants your undivided attention. US Cellular realizes this and they want to help.

US Cellular introduced US Mode back in April, to help bring everyone together. There is no better time to use it, than on Father’s Day. Bring your phone to US Cellular, and they will install it even if you are not a US Cellular member.

If your dad loves gadgets, US Cellular has Apple products from Watches to iPhones to Airpods. They also have Samsung products from Galaxy phones, to their watches, and earbuds.

For more information head to uscellular.com.