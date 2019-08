(WFRV) – Part of a great festival is the food and at the Shawano Music Festival you can sample some gourmet goodies that are a notch above standard festival fare.

That includes the Songbird Café; world-renowned Chef, Wayne Czypinski stopped in to show us what they have to offer.

The 41st annual Shawano Folk Music Festival runs August 9, 10, and 11 at Mielke Park, N5649 N. Airport Road in Shawano.

For more information, head to shawanofestival.org.