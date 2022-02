(WFRV) – He got his start in the U.P. of Michigan.

Since his start, musician Frank Childress has opened for national acts like Toby Keith and Sawyer Brown.

He now has a new album out that features original song “Sorry Mr. D”, which is dedicated to Frank’s late father, Willie.

Childress performed the song for us in our studio today.

Follow Frank on social media: @frankchildressmusic.