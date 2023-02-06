(WFRV) – While the pros are prepping for the field, we’ve got ladle in hand for the annual Soup-er bowl.
The popular, tasty fundraiser for the New Community Shelter is back and Shannon visited Local 5 Live along with Julie of Soup-er Day with more on this year’s event.
For more, head to newcommunityshelter.org.
Monday Feb. 6th – Sunday Feb. 12th, 2023
Participants:
|Sidekicks Bar & Grill
|20%
|Souper Day
|$1.00 per bowl
|Rustique
|100%
|The Pancake Place
|$1.00 per bowl
|Bay Motel & Family Restaurant
|25%
|Oak Street Café
|10%
|Not By Bread Alone
|50%
|The Abbey
|25%
|Festival Foods
|$1 per pound
|Chicago Street Pub/Swan Club/De Pere Rotary Club
|Booyah Sale proceeds
|Stadium View
|Nicolet Restaurant
|$2.00 per bowl
|The Depot
|Hilly Haven
|$1.00 per bowl
|Hey, Soup Sister
|$1.00 per bowl
|Alpha Delights
|25%
|The Booyah Shed
|10%