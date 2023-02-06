(WFRV) – While the pros are prepping for the field, we’ve got ladle in hand for the annual Soup-er bowl.

The popular, tasty fundraiser for the New Community Shelter is back and Shannon visited Local 5 Live along with Julie of Soup-er Day with more on this year’s event.

For more, head to newcommunityshelter.org.

Monday Feb. 6th – Sunday Feb. 12th, 2023

 Participants:

Sidekicks Bar & Grill20%
Souper Day$1.00 per bowl
Rustique100%
The Pancake Place$1.00 per bowl
Bay Motel & Family Restaurant25%
Oak Street Café10%
Not By Bread Alone50%
The Abbey25%
Festival Foods$1 per pound
Chicago Street Pub/Swan Club/De Pere Rotary ClubBooyah Sale proceeds
Stadium View 
Nicolet Restaurant$2.00 per bowl
The Depot 
Hilly Haven$1.00 per bowl
Hey, Soup Sister$1.00 per bowl
Alpha Delights25%
The Booyah Shed10%