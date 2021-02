(WFRV) – The New Community Shelter has partnered with area businesses to give you the opportunity to support local and help benefit the shelter.

One participant is The Hotel Northland in downtown Green Bay. Shannon from the New Community Shelter spoke to Local 5 Live with details on this year’s event and how you can help.

The Souper Bowl runs February 3 – 10. For a list of participating restaurants, head to newcommunityshelter.org.