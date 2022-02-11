(WFRV) – They may be our final player in this years Souper Bowl fundraiser for the New Community Shelter, but if anyone can score a touchdown with soup, it’s Festival Foods.
See all the soups Festival Foods offers on their website.
The Souper Bowl runs through Sunday. Learn more about how this supports the New Community Shelter on their website.
Participating Businesses:
- Souper Day
- Sidekicks Bar & Grill
- Bay Motel & Family Restaurant
- Not By Bread Alone
- The Pancake Place
- Hey, Soup Sister
- Festival Foods
- Nicolet Restaurant
- Hilly Haven Golf Course
- Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge
- The Golden Basket