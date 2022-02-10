(WFRV) – You have many delicious options to root for this week and everyone is a winner because no matter who you choose, it benefits the New Community Shelter. 

Today, Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at the offerings from Hilly Haven Golf Course located at County Road PP in De Pere.

Souper Bowl IX

Starting Monday February 7th – Sunday February 13th visit any of the listed participating businesses and buy soup.  A portion of each soup sale will be donated back to the shelter.  

Participating Businesses

  • Sidekicks Bar & Grill
  • Souper Day
  • Bay Motel & Family Restaurant
  • Not By Bread Alone
  • The Pancake Place
  • Hey, Soup Sister
  • Festival Foods
  • Nicolet Restaurant
  • Hilly Haven Golf Course
  • Rustique Pizzaria & Lounge
  • The Golden Basket