(WFRV) – You have many delicious options to root for this week and everyone is a winner because no matter who you choose, it benefits the New Community Shelter.
Today, Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at the offerings from Hilly Haven Golf Course located at County Road PP in De Pere.
Starting Monday February 7th – Sunday February 13th visit any of the listed participating businesses and buy soup. A portion of each soup sale will be donated back to the shelter.
Participating Businesses
- Sidekicks Bar & Grill
- Souper Day
- Bay Motel & Family Restaurant
- Not By Bread Alone
- The Pancake Place
- Hey, Soup Sister
- Festival Foods
- Nicolet Restaurant
- Hilly Haven Golf Course
- Rustique Pizzaria & Lounge
- The Golden Basket