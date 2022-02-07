‘Souper’ Bowl week: Not By Bread Alone

(WFRV) – You have ten delicious options to root for this week and everyone is a winner because no matter who you choose, it benefits the New Community Shelter.
Shannon visited Local 5 Live along with Jennifer featuring Not By Bread Alone.
The Souper Bowl runs today through Sunday, February 13.
List of participants from newcommunityshelter.org:
Souper Bowl IX
Starting Monday February 7th – Sunday February 13th visit any of the listed participating businesses and buy soup. A portion of each soup sale will be donated back to the shelter.
Participating Businesses:
-Sidekicks Bar & Grill
-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant
-Not By Bread Alone
-The Pancake Place
-Hey, Soup Sister
-Festival Foods
-Nicolet Restaurant
-Hilly Haven Golf Course
-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge
-The Golden Basket