‘Souper’ Bowl week: Not By Bread Alone

(WFRV) – You have ten delicious options to root for this week and everyone is a winner because no matter who you choose, it benefits the New Community Shelter.

Shannon visited Local 5 Live along with Jennifer featuring Not By Bread Alone.

The Souper Bowl runs today through Sunday, February 13.

List of participants from newcommunityshelter.org:

Souper Bowl IX

Starting Monday February 7th – Sunday February 13th visit any of the listed participating businesses and buy soup. A portion of each soup sale will be donated back to the shelter.

Participating Businesses:

-Sidekicks Bar & Grill

-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant

-Not By Bread Alone

-The Pancake Place

-Hey, Soup Sister

-Festival Foods

-Nicolet Restaurant

-Hilly Haven Golf Course

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-The Golden Basket