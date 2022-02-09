(WFRV) – You have ten delicious options to root for this week and everyone is a winner because no matter who you choose, it benefits the New Community Shelter.

Today, Local 5 Live gives viewers a closer look at the offerings from The Stadium View located at 1963 Holmgren Way in Green Bay.

See more at thestadiumview.com.

The Souper Bowl runs today through Sunday, February 13.

List of participants from newcommunityshelter.org:

Souper Bowl IX

Starting Monday February 7th – Sunday February 13th visit any of the listed participating businesses and buy soup. A portion of each soup sale will be donated back to the shelter.

Participating Businesses:

-Sidekicks Bar & Grill

-Bay Motel & Family Restaurant

-Not By Bread Alone

-The Pancake Place

-Hey, Soup Sister

-Festival Foods

-Nicolet Restaurant

-Hilly Haven Golf Course

-Rustique Pizzeria & Lounge

-The Golden Basket