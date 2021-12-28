Souper Day Green Bay offers variety of soups, sandwiches, and more

(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues the week-long feature of new businesses across Northeast Wisconsin and today we are talking soup!

Julie Baranek is the owner of a brand-new restaurant in Green Bay called Souper Day and she stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at some of the delicious offerings including chicken and dumpling, chili and tomato basil, plus options for gluten free, dairy free, vegan, and low carb. They also have wraps, salads, hot sandwiches, and sides.

Souper Day is located inside the Revolution Market at 2160 Holmgren Way in Green Bay. For a look at the current soups, follow them on Facebook.