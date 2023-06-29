(WFRV)- It’s always a great feeling when someone says your cooking is the best. Julie Baranek is looking to receive national recognition for her soup.

Souper Day in Ashwaubenon sells far more than just soup. With Booyah, pasta salad, potato salad, and more you will find a wide variety of options to fit your style.

If you head to favchef.com/2023/julie-baranek, you can vote for Julie Baranek. You can vote once per day for free or add more votes by making a donation.

For more information head to souperdaygreenbay.com.