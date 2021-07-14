Sovereign Select Insurance holds free webinar and in-person seminar to answer your questions

(WFRV) –  Ten-thousand people hop on the road to Medicare and to make sure you make the right turn is Paul Steckart, an Independent Insurance Agent who specializes in education.

The next free webinar is Thursday, July 22 at 6 pm. Register at medicaregb.com and Paul will send you the Zoom link.

The coffee and treats in-person seminar, also free, is happening Saturday, July 24 at 1 pm at 333 N. Broadway in De Pere. There is limited seating so register at medicaregb.com.

Reach out with questions at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com

