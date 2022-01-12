Sovereign Select Insurance holds free webinar to answer your questions

(WFRV) –  If you are ready to jump on the road to Medicare, it can be confusing but Paul Steckart from Sovereign Select Insurance spoke with Local 5 Live about the basics and how he can help.

Sign up for their free, educational webinar happening at Thursday, January 20 at 6:00 pm. Register online at medicaregb.com and Paul will send out a Zoom link.

You can also attend the in-person seminar January 22 at 10:30 am at the Kress Library, 333 N. Broadway in De Pere, register at medicaregb.com.

Reach out with questions at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com

