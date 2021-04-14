Sovereign Select Insurance offers free, educational webinars helping you on the road to Medicare

(WFRV) – If you’re about to jump on the road to Medicare, that can come with a lot of twists and turns.

Paul Steckart with Sovereign Select Insurance spoke with Local 5 Live with details on how some free, upcoming webinars can help keep you on the right path and answer any questions you may have including who’s eligible, and what are some common concerns people have.

Dates/times for Paul’s webinars are as follows:

Thursday, April 22: 6 pm

Saturday, April 24: 10:30 am

Webinars are free but registration is required. Register online at medicaregb.com and Paul will send out a Zoom link.

Reach out with questions at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com.