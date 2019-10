(WFRV) – Medicare enrollment starts next week and if you have some questions, Sovereign Select Insurance stopped by to help give some guidance.

They also have a free educational monthly group meeting:

Friday, October 25th at 10 am at the Kress Family Library, 333 N. Broadway in De Pere. There will be refreshments and free parking. For information, call 920-249-4980 or email psteckartgb@gmail.com.

For more information on Sovereign Select, head to their website.