(WFRV) – If you’re on the road to Medicare or have someone close to you, and you have questions about the process.

Paul Steckart from Sovereign Select Insurance stopped in to answer some questions. Learn more with their free, educational event, Road to Medicare event at the Kress Library in De Pere, 333 N. Broadway. It’s taking place Saturday, March 28th.

You can reach Paul at 920-249-4980, by email at psteckartgb@gmail.com. Find out more at medicaregb.com.