(WFRV) – Spring is in the air and on the farm that also means babies!

Abigail from the Farm Discovery Center in Manitowoc joined Local 5 Live to talk about some of their special events they have – from Farmer for a Day to a blood drive.

For more information on the special events and to register, visit Farm Discovery’s website.

The Farm Discovery Center is just of I-43 in Manitowoc County.