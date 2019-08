(WFRV) – Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) is a form of chronic pain that typically develops after an injury for which there is no cure.

This Sunday, August 19th from 8 – 9 pm, you can come support those with CRPS by taking an evening stroll to see a special lighting on the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge.

For more information, email luannboulanger@gmail.com.