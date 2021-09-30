Spectrum Behavioral Health: Coping with anxiety from the pandemic

(WFRV) – The COVID-19 pandemic has taken not only a physical toll on our society, but a mental one as well. More people are experiencing stress, anxiety, even trauma from the pandemic.

Caitlin from Spectrum Behavioral Health spoke with Local 5 Live with some warning signs of anxiety in both adults and children, signs of anxiety attack, and what options there are to help you through it all.

Spectrum Behavioral Health is located at 1496 Bellevue Street in Green Bay. Reach them at 920-784-2644, online at spectrumbh.com.