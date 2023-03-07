(WFRV) – Spend a ‘Night at the Museum’ by celebrating the Roaring ‘20s and benefit a great cause.

Kathryn and Kelly from the Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass with more on their upcoming event, how it helps the community, and how you can join in the fun.

Details from bmmglass.com:

NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM

Saturday, March 11, 2023 | 7:00-10:00 PM

Registration Cut-off Date: Saturday, March 11, 2023

$50.00

Night at the Museum is a Roaring Twenties themed party to benefit educational and community outreach programs at Bergstrom-Mahler Museum of Glass. Don your best retro garb and win a prize for Best Dressed. Take an exclusive tour and explore the remarkable past of our beloved museum building — the 1929-built, one-time home of John N. and Evangeline Bergstrom. Enjoy complimentary appetizers and sneak a little hooch at the speakeasy cash bar. Pony up and bid on art and other treasures at our silent auction.

We will be adopting 1920s names and phrases to enhance the retro atmosphere. When you click “Proceed to Checkout,” please enter the name you chose into the “Child’s Name” field. We will prepare a nametag for your 1920s persona.