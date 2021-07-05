Spice up your cooking with Country Harvest Farm Market

(WFRV) – If you need to spice up your cooking, Country Harvest Farm Market is the place for you.

From mild to wild, you’ll find it all and Amanda stopped by Local 5 Live with a look inside.

– Open daily 10-6

– Produce is just starting (tomatoes, radishes, broccoli. Peas & Beans should be ready very soon.)

– Around 20 acres of vegetables

– We try to keep the items we carry as local as possible or unique. Most items are from about a 30 mile radius

Country Harvest Farm Market is located at N5811 Hwy 47 in Black Creek. Find out more at countryharvestllc.com.

