Split Pea and Ham Soup

SPLIT PEA & HAM SOUP
Yield: 6 servings
Ingredients:
1/4 cup unsalted butter
1 large white onion, chopped
2 whole carrots, chopped
2 stalks celery, chopped
Salt, to taste
Black pepper, to taste
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 lb. dried split peas, rinsed
1 large bay leaf
2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
6 cups unsalted chicken stock
2 cups water
2-3 cups cubed ham
Directions:
Melt butter in a large Dutch oven or pot over medium high heat. Add onion, carrots, celery, salt and black pepper. Cook until vegetables are softened and starting to brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add garlic and cook until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add split peas and stir together.
Add bay leaf, thyme, chicken stock and water. Bring to a boil, reduce heat and simmer uncovered for 1 to 1 ½ hours or until soup is thickened to desired consistency, stirring occasionally.
In last 15 minutes of cooking, add ham and stir to combine. Add additional salt and black pepper to taste. Discard bay leaf. Serve hot.
Yield: 6 servings
Per Serving: Calories 520, Total Fat 19g (Saturated 9g, Trans 0g), Cholesterol 75mg, Sodium 210mg, Total Carbohydrate 54g (Dietary Fiber 21g, Total Sugars 9g, Includes 0g Added Sugars), Protein 35g, Vitamin D 0%, Calcium 4%, Iron 20%, Potassium 20%