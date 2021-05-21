Spotlight on ‘70s & ‘80s Rock cover band Rising Phoenix

(WFRV) – For over eight years, Rising Phoenix has been bringing back the rock classics we all love from the ‘70s and ‘80s and you can catch them live this summer.

They stopped by Local 5 Live with a live performance taking you back to the good ol’ days!

You can catch Rising Phoenix live at Subfest Fourth on the Shore, July 4 at the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc and on Tuesday, July 20 from 6:30 – 9:30 pm at the Leach Amphitheatre Tuesday Concert Series.

Keep up with a full list of upcoming gigs and events at risingphoenixband.com and be sure to follow them on Facebook.

