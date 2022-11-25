(WFRV) – They bring high-quality theatre that is also affordable, and family friendly.

Debra Jolly is the Vice President of the Abrams Spotlight Productions with a look at the latest from Abrams Theater’s latest production, plus how you can help keep support the local theater by taking part in an online auction.

To read about the items in the auction and bid, CLICK HERE

The online auction bidding opens Thursday, December 8 at Noon.

Bidding closes Sunday, December 11 at 8 pm.

Past popular items include: A Sunset sailboat cruise, Peanut Butter Balls by our Volunteer Coordinator Brigette, a cheese basket, a handmade clock, wine tastings, and even a cameo role in our upcoming production, Gypsy!

To help Abrams Theatre ‘Raise the Roof’, they have kicked off a “Raise the Roof” campaign with the added Tuesday Show for White Christmas. The roof is in desperate need of replacement. Proceeds from the auction will mainly go towards replacing it. Roof cost is around $30,000. If you would like to donate directly to the theater/roof fund CLICK HERE.