(WFRV) – They’ve been playing as a group for two years and have played shows all over the Midwest from Wisconsin to Minnesota to Ohio. Now you can see them yourself at an upcoming Thanksgiving Bash in Appleton.

Adam, Jack, Bret, and Paul make up the band Bridger and they visited Local 5 Live with a taste of what you can expect at their upcoming show.

Their debut EP, ‘Love Eraser’ is available now on all streaming platforms.

See them live 11/23 at the Appleton Beer Factory from 8 – 10 pm. Cover is $10, doors open at 7:30 pm.

Appleton Beer Factory is located at 603 W College Avenue in Appleton.

For the latest on the band, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.