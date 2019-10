(WFRV) – The variety band Shocker stopped by to give us sneak peek of what we can expect at one of their live shows.

You can see them live at the Pumpkin Fest in Mishicot this Saturday, October 19th from 6 – 10 pm outside Wolfe’s Den, 414 E. Main Street. There is no cost.

For more details, check out the band’s Facebook page or the Facebook event page.