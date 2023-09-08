(WFRV)- 7000apart gets its name from the distance the two band spent apart while dating. Amelie is from Sweden, and Jon is from the United States.

This Swedish/American alt-pop duo combines powerful vocals with strong songwriting and moody melodies to deliver music on an emotional level.

7000apart plays tonight at Anduzzi’s Sports Club in Howard from 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. They also have a gig on Saturday, September 10th, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Be the Light Walk in Green Bay. They will return on Wednesday, September 27th, for the Strumming the Strings of Hope at 6 p.m.

For more information, head to Facebook and search for 7000apart or head to 7000apart.com.