(WFRV) – Local musician Steve Progar aka Buck Shot visited Local 5 Live to perform live and gave details about his new EP. See him live at the following gigs:

Stay up to date with the latest at buckshotinwi.com.

June 3 – Hawks Nest – Little Chute – &:30 – 11:30

June 4 – Pine Pointe Bar and Grill – Merrill – 3 – 7

June 11 – Union Ave Tap – Sheboygan – 5- 9

June 17 – Regner Park Biergarten – West Bend 4 – 6:30

June 18 – Regner Park Biergarten – West Bend 4 – – 6:30

June 25 – Primal Eats – Gillett – 11 – 2